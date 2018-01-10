Three arrested after tip leads to recovery of 12 pounds of marijuana and gun

Hinds County Special Operations Investigators and Richland Police arrested three men for trafficking a controlled substance.

Around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, deputies recovered 12 pounds of hi-grade marijuana and a firearm at a home on Winn Street.

“A tip prevented 12 pounds of drugs from hitting the streets of our neighborhoods," said Lt. Darrell Thornton.“This is a good example of community and law enforcement working together.”

35-year-old Willester L. Cook, of Chicago, 22-year-old Marshunn J. Dixon, of Jackson, and 24-year-old Michael D. Martin, of Jackson, were all arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

All three are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.