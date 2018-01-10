Kenny Gainwell signs with Memphis

Yazoo County's Kenny Gainwell signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Memphis in December, but he held a ceremony for the signing today.

The senior quarterback amassed an amazing season for the Panthers, rushing for 1,791 yards and scoring over 29 touchdowns. He also threw for 1,108 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"My position at Memphis will either wide receiver or running back," Gainwell said. "I think that's the best spot for me. I can help the team out more there. I think they want me running the ball more and they want me to have the ball more. I think we can be a threat to (other) teams."

Gainwell has a player that he loves to compare himself, and look up to. Wide receiver Anthony Miller for the Memphis Tigers was one athlete that Kenny sees as a mirror image of the player and one whose story doesn't really match his own.

"He's one of the most underrated players in college football. I want to be just like him," Gainwell said. "He came in with no offers. He came in and took over and now he's about to get ready to go to the NFL. He's a good player."

The Former Mr. Football 3A's season is over, but Gainwell will be running track for the panthers. His signing with the Tigers is a great pick up for coach Mike Norvell, and his talent will also be something we'll see on Saturdays come next football season.

