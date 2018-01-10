JPD pushes for more officers as it gears up for next recruiting class

The state's largest police force is building its ranks and is looking for a special type of individual to protect its citizens. The Jackson Police Department is recruiting qualified candidates and character is foremost on the list of requirements.

"It makes me feel proud to be a Jackson police officer serving the citizens of Jackson," said JPD Commander Herman Horton. "Not just the citizens of Jackson, my family is here".

Horton is a nearly 25 year veteran of the Jackson Police Department. A part of the military veteran's job is to train new recruits.

JPD is preparing for its next recruiting class of officers, but they are looking for high standards foremost among qualified applicants.

"We want individuals who have a strong level of integrity," said Commander Horton. "We want to have individuals who are honest and first of all we want to make sure the individuals who go through the 14 weeks here have actually gone through a rigorous training program not just physical, but mental."

The City of Jackson budgeted funds in October for a 50 member recruit class. Jackson is unlike other departments in the state, investigating serious crimes on a daily basis.

Recruits undergo training in firearms, report writing, crime scene investigation and much more.

"Once they're cut loose as we call it, out there on their own, they're dealing with homicides, robberies, burglaries, things of that nature," added Horton. "But most importantly we know once they graduate they're well equipped."

Applicants must be over 21 years old, a high school graduate or with a GED, have a valid drivers license, and no felony convictions or serious criminal background.

Starting pay is $25,900.00 and after one year more than $31,000.00.

Go to the City of Jackson website to apply or to the Jackson Police Training Academy.

