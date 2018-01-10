Jackson Public Schools cancels classes for the rest of the week due to water woes

The City of Jackson continues to battle through a water crisis that has now dragged on for seven days.

Wednesday afternoon, Jackson Public Schools announced classes are canceled for the rest of the week and thousands of students won’t be returning to class because of Jackson’s water woes that have crippled the district.

School officials say although the water pressure has continued to improve, more than 50 percent of the schools and offices in the district are still with little to no water.

Parent say they eager for school to reopen.

Several moms and dads say it has been difficult because they were forced to miss work or find a sitter to watch their children. Others say they are spending extra money, they don’t have, on games and groceries because their kids are home all day with nothing to do.

“I am running out of everything," said Eva Deraine. "It is just unbelievable because you expect them to eat because they’re growing but since they are home, it’s three times a day now and I’m kind of short of income right now, so it is hard.”

But parents admit the major issue that concerns them is the loss of learning days.

“They are missing out on education,” said one parent.

“Yes, I think they need to do whatever needs to be done because they are losing their education," said Deraine. "That is what school is for. We are paying tax dollars, so come on gives us a break.”

The make up days will be determined later by the school board and interim superintendent.