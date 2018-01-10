Man shows up at hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shows up at hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man showed up to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Officers are working to determine where the shooting happened.  

There is no suspect information at this time. 

If you have any information, you are urged to call police. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

