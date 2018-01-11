Firefighters battle house fire in south Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Firefighters battle house fire in south Jackson

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A home in south Jackson on Heatherwood went up in flames sometime overnight.

The fire started around 3 a.m.

The house appears to be a total loss but nobody was injured in the fire.

Investigators have not found the cause of the fire yet.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly