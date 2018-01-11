Two wrecks on I-220 NB near Watkins Drive slowing traffic - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Two wrecks on I-220 NB near Watkins Drive slowing traffic

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Two wrecks on I-220 NB are slowing down morning commute traffic Thursday morning.

One of the wrecks is on Watkins Drive and the other one is on Industrial Drive. 

If possible, please avoid this area until the wrecks are clear.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly