Boil Water Advisory now lifted for more Jackson customers

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

More customers have been lifted from the boil water advisory that Jackson has been under for the last 8 days. 

The precautionary boil water alert has been lifted for Subdivision #2 along Wiggins Road. 
 
The following areas of the well section of the drinking water system remain under the precautionary boil water alert:

  •  [100-2700] Maddox Road 
  • Plummer Circle
  • Del Rey
  •  [2300-2699] Raymond Road
  • [3000-3399] Forest Hill Road 
  • Forest Park subdivision 

 The precautionary boil water alert has also been lifted for all Northeast Jackson customers with the zip code 39211. 
 
The following zip codes on the surface water section of the drinking water system remain under the precautionary boil water alert.

  • 39201
  • 39202
  • 39203
  • 39204
  • 39206
  • 39209
  • 39212
  • 39213
  • 39216 

