Boil Water Advisory now lifted for more Jackson customers

More customers have been lifted from the boil water advisory that Jackson has been under for the last 8 days.

The precautionary boil water alert has been lifted for Subdivision #2 along Wiggins Road.



The following areas of the well section of the drinking water system remain under the precautionary boil water alert:

[100-2700] Maddox Road

Plummer Circle

Del Rey

[2300-2699] Raymond Road

[3000-3399] Forest Hill Road

Forest Park subdivision

The precautionary boil water alert has also been lifted for all Northeast Jackson customers with the zip code 39211.



The following zip codes on the surface water section of the drinking water system remain under the precautionary boil water alert.

39201

39202

39203

39204

39206

39209

39212

39213

39216

