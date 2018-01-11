Vicksburg man arrested for molesting 8-year-old

A Vicksburg man was arrested Thursday for molesting an 8-year-old.

25-year-old Jerrell Donnell Oliver was arrested around 11:30 a.m.

On December 23, at 2:08 p.m.police were called to Merritt Health-River Region Medical Center about a sexual assault of a child.

The child's mother was told by the child that Oliver had played with his private parts and she took him to the hospital to be examined.

After police investigated, they issued a warrant for Oliver's arrest.

Oliver is now being held without bond and will appear in court Friday at 10:00 a.m.

