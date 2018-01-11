7 arrested for stealing items from Jackson public schools - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

7 arrested for stealing items from Jackson public schools

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Police made seven arrests after things were stolen from schools in Jackson.

According to Sherwin Johnson with JPS, there were reports of thefts of electronic equipment and devices at some schools in recent weeks.

Jackson public schools campus enforcement is investigating these thefts. Campus enforcement along with local law enforcement are going to increase patrols and all school sites to deter thefts.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly