Vicksburg man arrested for statutory rape

On Wednesday, a 55-year-old Vicksburg man was arrested at his home on a warrant for statutory rape.

Vicksburg police said they arrested Anthony Charles McCray after a 15-year-old's mother told police McCray had checked her daughter out of school without her knowledge. She believed he had a sexual relationship with her.

After police investigated, a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

McCray was arrested and charged with Statutory Rape.

He is being held without bond pending his arraignment in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday at 10 a.m.

