Two held without bond for sexually abusing children in Warren County

Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested two people with multiple counts regarding sexually abusing children.

47-year-old James Willie Ross, Jr. has been charged with two charges of sexual battery and one count statutory rape of a child under the age of 12. Ross is a registered sex offender who was previously convicted in Tennessee, and also registered in Warren County for the past two years.

36-year-old Canary Johnson is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to sexual battery.

Both men had initial court appearances today and are being held at the Warren County jail without bond.

