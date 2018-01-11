Vicksburg man charged with statutory rape

Vicksburg Police arrested 55-year-old Anthony Charles McCray January 10 and charged him with statutory rape. The victim's mother says McCray checked her 15-year-old daughter out of school without her knowledge December 13, 2017, without her knowledge and she believes McCray had a sexual relationship with her.

Police conducted an investigation and got a warrant for McCray's arrest. He is being held without bond pending a Friday arraignment in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

