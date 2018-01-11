Breweries and distilleries in Mississippi toast tax cut

Small homegrown operations that make beer, liquor and even wine say the tax reform act passed by Congress will help them grow their businesses.

Lucky Town Brewing Company in Jackson, that turns out craft beer, is raising a pint to the excise tax cut.

"It's going to help us have a little extra revenue off our products, maybe even cut a few costs add a little bit of help," said Lucas Simmons, the brewmaster for Lucky Town Brewery, "every bit of money helps. it's not going to be the biggest thing in the world but every little bit of money helps."

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act cuts the federal excise tax on spirits, wine, and beer. Industry leaders say this will allow producers to invest back in their businesses and communities across the United States.

