MDOT Enforcement Officers found approximately $700K in cocaine

The Mississippi Department of Transportation Enforcement Officers announced via Twitter of recovering over 30 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $700,000 Thursday afternoon in Hancock County.

On Tuesday, MDOT Enforcement Officers found approx. $700k in cocaine during a routine safety inspection on I-10 in #HancockCountyMS. A tractor & trailer heading from TX to West Palm Beach were carrying 3 bundles w/ a total of about 30 kg of cocaine. More > https://t.co/3YsI6MVraF pic.twitter.com/2eJw8h4IMY — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) January 11, 2018

Enforcement Officers arrested 46-year-old Barrios Pedro from Laredo, Texas.

They charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and he is now awaiting arraignment in the Hancock County Jail.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.