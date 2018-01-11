MDOT Enforcement Officers found approximately $700K in cocaine - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MDOT Enforcement Officers found approximately $700K in cocaine during a routine safety inspection in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Department of Transportation Enforcement Officers announced via Twitter of recovering over 30 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $700,000 this afternoon in Hancock County.

Enforcement Officers arrested 46-year-old Barrios Pedro from Laredo, Texas with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and awaiting arraignment in the Hancock County Jail. 

