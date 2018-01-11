Jackson Police investigating a shooting at an apartment complex

Jackson Police Department currently investigating a shooting at the Forrest Park apartment complex off Forrest Avenue.

JPD says a 29-year-old woman was found suffering from gunshots wounds to both of her legs. The woman told law enforcement that she was driving on Lake Forrest Drive when an person shot into her car.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where her wounds do not appear to be life threatening.

