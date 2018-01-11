JPS investigating electronics thefts

Jackson Public schools have been closed for weeks due to the holidays and most recently because of the city water crisis. Now investigators with the district say they were targeted by thieves while classes were out.

This week Jackson Public Schools Campus Enforcement is investigating thefts of electronics and other devices from several of their school campuses.

The break-ins occurred in recent weeks when staff and students were out. Parents are shocked and disappointed.

A concerned mom who didn't want to be identified tells us,

"It's sad it's pitiful instead of getting a job they'd rather do this and kids gotta learn it's just crazy."

Right now seven arrests have been made, but only some of the stolen items recovered.

"It's really disappointing to the kids cause it lowers their education when they steal from them. The kids are our future," said Edward Luckett, a parent with two students at Baker Elementary.

JPS is beefing up patrols and working with Jackson Police in hopes of stopping the thieves before they strike again.

"It's disappointing that someone would do that,, it really is," added Luckett. "So my kids go back to school, other folks go back, they're going to be disappointed because they can't get on their tablets."

One parent who lives near Baker elementary tells us that they heard alarms at the school going off in the middle of the night recently. She now believes that was when one of the thefts occurred.

