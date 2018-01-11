Oprah’s hometown weighs in on her chances of becoming President of the United States

The buzz about Oprah Winfrey possibly running for president continues to grow. The talk show host and philanthropist has not confirmed if she is actively thinking about a run for office.

Oprah was born and raised in Kosciusko, Mississippi. The Mississippi native has made a name for herself around the world as a media mogul and now she is being considered for an even bigger national stage…

“To have a black lady who has become so successful, we have come a long ways," said a resident.

“I think Oprah would make a great president,” said another Kosciusko resident.

Oprah in the Oval Office? While some people say no way, many folks in her hometown are backing the self-made billionaire for a possible presidential run.

“I am all for it. She started at humble beginnings,” said an Oprah supporter.

The chatter about a 2020 bid picked up steam Sunday. Oprah was honored at the Golden Globe Awards for making an incredible impact on the world of entertainment and made an epic speech that left almost everyone talking.

"She moved on from here and had big things happening in her life," said a Kosciusko resident. "I believe she can do it, I believe she got the spirit and the know-how. “

“It kind of put Mississippi on the map,” said another Kosciusko resident.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft agrees. He remembers meeting Oprah when she dedicated the six-million-dollar Boys and Girls Club building back in the early 2000's.

“It is a really neat thing for the city," said Mayor Cockroft. "Whether you agree with her politics or her beliefs or anything else, It's really a neat idea that someone from Kosciusko, Mississippi would be considered to run for president of the United States.”

Whatever happens in the future, folks in Kosciusko say Oprah will always be their hometown girl.

