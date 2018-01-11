Madison County man serving life will be resentenced

A Madison County man sentenced to life in prison without parole as a habitual offender will go back to court. The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Tony Swinney will be re-sentenced for a robbery conviction.

On May 6, 2015, a grand jury indicted Swinney for the robbery of a Flora convenience store, with an enhancement for a crime committed against a victim of sixty five years of age or older and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was found guilty on both counts on October 27, 2015.

Swinney appealed arguing there was not sufficient proof he is a habitual offender.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved