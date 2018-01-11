Mississippi Supreme Court rules against company charged with fraud

A Rankin County Chancery Court decision awarding Mississippi Medicaid more than $30-million dollars is upheld by the State Supreme Court.

Justices say Watson Laboratories committed fraud and violated the Mississippi Consumer Protection Act for prices it charged for medication. The state was awarded $30,262,052.

The court said this was not a run of the mill fraud case but a planned, calculated, and bold effort to maximize profits on the backs of state taxpayers.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved