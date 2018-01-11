Ridgeland liquor store robbed, clerk shot

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal confirms a convenience store clerk has been shot by armed robbers. It happened at the Lake Harbour Liquor store on 109 Lake Harbour Drive.

Chief Neal told 3 On Your Side the victim has been taken to a hospital with what appears to a NON-life threatening wound to the torso, but it is classified as a serious gunshot wound.

The two robbers took an unknown amount of money from the cash register and fled.

