3 MSU tops Ole Miss in Starkville, 76-45

Mississippi State topped Ole Miss 76-45 in Starkville.

Rebels lead the all-times series 63-31, but the Bulldogs have won 16 of the last 19. Tonight marked 11 wins in a row in Starkville.

MSU's Teaira McCowan had a game-high 25 points. The Bulldogs shot 53 percent from the field and limited the Rebels to only 27 percent.

State's record improves to 18-0, 4-0 (SEC).

Ole Miss drops to 11-6, 1-3 (SEC).

