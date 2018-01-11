3 MSU tops Ole Miss in Starkville, 76-45

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Mississippi State topped Ole Miss 76-45 in Starkville.
Rebels lead the all-times series 63-31, but the Bulldogs have won 16 of the last 19. Tonight marked 11 wins in a row in Starkville.
MSU's Teaira McCowan had a game-high 25 points. The Bulldogs shot 53 percent from the field and limited the Rebels to only 27 percent.
State's record improves to 18-0, 4-0 (SEC).
Ole Miss drops to 11-6, 1-3 (SEC).
