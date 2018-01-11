Golden Eagles drop 3rd conference game to UAB - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Golden Eagles drop 3rd conference game to UAB

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
BIRMINGHAM (Mississippi News Now) -

Southern Miss lost to UAB 86-75 in Birmingham, Alabama. 

The Golden Eagles drop to 9-9, 2-3 (C-USA). 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly