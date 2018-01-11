Teams across the state gearing up for 11th annual Rumble in the South

The 11th annual Rumble in the South is set for January 15th.

A press conference was held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School on Thursday for players and coaches.

Canton's head coach, Evans Russell, said he's excited to represent the metro.

"It's a great honor for our team to be invited to play in a game like this. We're going to play against what's supposed be the best team in Mississippi," Russell said. "It's a challenge for us. We're taking that challenge seriously, and we want to try to represent the metro area against a team from north Mississippi."

