FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Snow possible Tuesday amid another Arctic blast

A mild Monday afternoon may get your hopes up for a reprieve from the cold weather as of late - but yet another blast of cold air will move into the area through Tuesday morning, ushering in, not only the cold but the possibility of snow showers moving in that could lead to some accumulation.



A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Adams, Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Leake, Madison, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Warren, Yazoo counties.



The Arctic front will begin to push through the area late tonight, bring snow to parts of the Delta by midnight - the front will make progress southward through the morning hours of Tuesday. Snow showers will begin to move into the metro around or just before sunrise as temperatures hover around freezing. Unlike our last big snow system, our temperatures will not go up after the event ends; they will continually go down, into the 20s. One of the concerns is roadway melting with cold air moving in and causing them to become a sheet of ice.



Accumulations will run from 1 - 2", a few isolated pockets of 3" possible N/W I-20 and the Natchez Trace Parkway; around the metro - 1/2 to 1.5"; across southwest Mississippi and the Pine Belt; a dusting to 1/2" possible.



After the snow exits by mid-day - temperatures will fall into the teens by early Wednesday morning with dangerously cold wind chills, likely around 0 - 10°. We'll try to warm up through the latter half of the day Wednesday but the cold sunshine will only do so much - only getting us briefly above freezing before falling back into the 10s early Thursday morning - if we don't see much melting, roads could be an issue into Thursday morning too. Remember to handle the 4 Ps; people, pets, pipes and plants will need to be tended to with the cold moving into the fold the next few nights. We'll make a run for the middle 40s by Thursday afternoon.



Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.