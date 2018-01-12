FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Snow moving in today, cold persists into Wednesday

A powerful winter system is moving in from the northwest Tuesday morning bringing snow and dangerously cold weather. Overnight, a light blanket of snow covered roads in north Mississippi. Many schools in the state closed in anticipation of Tuesday’s winter weather.

The snow will spread southward through the morning. The largest snowfall, two inches or less, will fall north of the Natchez Trace Parkway. The Jackson metro area could see a half an inch of snow by Tuesday afternoon.



A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is now in effect for ALL of the WLBT and FOX 40 viewing area through Tuesday evening for the possibility of accumulating snow and icy road conditions.



Snow showers will begin to move into the metro around or just before sunrise Tuesday morning as temperatures hover around freezing. Unlike our last big snow system, our temperatures will not go up after the event ends; they will continually go down, into the 20s. One of the concerns is roadway melting with cold air moving in and causing them to become a sheet of ice.



Accumulations will run from 1 - 2", a few isolated pockets of 3" possible N/W I-20 and the Natchez Trace Parkway; around the metro - 1/2 to 1.5"; across southwest Mississippi and the Pine Belt; a dusting to 1/2" possible.

Tuesday’s flights from Jackson Evers International Airport to Houston have been canceled because of the weather.



After the snow exits by mid-day - temperatures will fall into the teens by early Wednesday morning with dangerously cold wind chills, likely around 0 - 10°. We'll try to warm up through the latter half of the day Wednesday but the cold sunshine will only do so much - only getting us briefly above freezing before falling back into the 10s early Thursday morning - if we don't see much melting, roads could be an issue into Thursday morning too. Remember to handle the 4 Ps; people, pets, pipes and plants will need to be tended to with the cold moving into the fold the next few nights. We'll make a run for the middle 40s by Thursday afternoon.

