FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Snow tapers tonight; icy roads, harshly cold Wednesday

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is now in effect for ALL of the WLBT and FOX 40 viewing area. A HARD FREEZE WARNING is also in effect through Thursday.



Temperatures will continue to fall through the remainder of tonight - 20s will transition to the 10s by early Wednesday morning. Northerly winds will push wind chills into dangerous territory; near, or even below 0°.



Travel will be dicey across the region through Wednesday morning as icy bridges, overpasses and roads will all be possible. If you can delay travel under later in the morning, that would be more advisable; though, temperatures will only warm into the lower 30s by the latter half of the day - so, meager melting will take place, though we'll have sunshine to contend with. After the sun sets Wednesday, expect another hard freeze as temperatures drop into the 10s once again. A reprieve into the 40s is expected by Thursday afternoon, after a potential icy commute in the morning.



Remember to handle the 4 Ps; people, pets, pipes and plants will need to be tended to with the cold moving into the fold the next few nights.

Warmer days are ahead; as 50s return Friday, 60s to near 70 is possible this weekend.

