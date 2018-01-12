FIRST ALERT: bitterly cold, icy roads Wednesday; warmer days ahead

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is now in effect for ALL of the WLBT and FOX 40 viewing area. A HARD FREEZE WARNING is also in effect through Thursday.



Temperatures as many are waking up on Wednesday are in the lower 10s with wind chills that are near or below zero. The sunshine will only do so much warm us to the upper 20s and lower 30s this afternoon. Wind chills will stay in the 10s and 20s through the afternoon hours. Tonight - clear skies will push temperatures back into the 10s by early Thursday.



Travel will be dicey across the region through Wednesday morning as icy bridges, overpasses and roads will all be possible. If you can delay travel under later in the morning, that would be more advisable; though, with the cold temperatures, meager melting will take place, though we'll have sunshine to contend with.



Remember to handle the 4 Ps; people, pets, pipes and plants will need to be tended to with the cold moving into the fold the next few nights.

Warmer days are ahead; as 50s return Friday, 60s to near 70 is possible this weekend.

Download the First Alert Weather APP on your phone for live radar, newscasts, video updates, and the latest forecast.



Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.