FIRST ALERT: Wintry weather possible Friday; cold weekend ahead

After a warm day Thursday, we will fall off the proverbial cliff for Friday as wintry weather, in the form of temperatures and precipitation come into play to round out the work week.



An area of low pressure will push across the region this morning, ushering in starkly colder air from Thursday's balmy showers. An icy northwest wind will push in temperatures into 30s through Friday morning. Expect chances of showers or a wintry mix through mid-morning, though we may still see spits of sleet and flurries under the clouds. The highest chance to see the wintry mix will be from I-20 and points north – light amounts of sleet and snow will be possible, mainly north of MS HWY 16; this could cause some issues on the roads.



Regionally, winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in place as sleet, snow and freezing rain will accumulate across the northern parts of the state - if your travels take you toward Memphis today, use extreme caution as roads are becoming slick quickly.



This, locally, will be a quick hit; yet the cold and wind will stick around through the day and into the weekend. Expect temperatures tonight to drop deep into the 20s with wind chills in the 10s by early Saturday. Deceptive sunshine will try its hardest to warm us up with little success. Saturday and Sunday will both feature highs in the 30s and 40s.



