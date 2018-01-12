Yazoo County schools closed due to weather - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Yazoo County schools closed due to weather

YAZOO COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

All Yazoo County schools are closed Friday due to cold weather and icy conditions.

The Yazoo County School District announced that with temperature continuing to drop, the water on roads may freeze.

To keep all children and staff safe, they are shutting down the schools today.

We will keep this story updated with any further closings.

