Fire engulfs south Jackson home

Posted by Morgan Howard
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A home in south Jackson was engulfed in flames early Friday morning on Monterey St.

The home was vacant but according to Jackson Fire Chief Celotha Sanders it was frequently visited by homeless people.

No injuries were reported in this fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

