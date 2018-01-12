'Mississippi Burning' Klan leader Killen dies in prison

The Wall Street Journal is reporting President Donald Trump's personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to a porn star to prevent her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling. The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama...More >>
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties...More >>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
A white Mason Middle School teacher accused of telling a black student he would be lynched if he didn't get back on task will now have to undergo training.More >>
"I'm trying to find my daughter," Jerry Miller told us. "I can't... I'm sorry, this is very hard for me." He has spent nearly 40 years, waiting for a girl he's only met for 40 minutes.More >>
