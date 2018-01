Neshoba County Sheriff's Office needs your help searching for an escaped fugitive.

Law enforcement says Edward Bragg, Jr. jumped from the second story window of the Neshoba County Courthouse after being indited for murder by a grand jury.

Sheriff Tommy Waddell says that local schools have been put on lock-down, and are searching the area for Bragg.

If anyone knows information about the whereabouts of Bragg are asked to call the Neshoba County Sheriff's Department at (601)656-1414.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.