All libraries in Jackson closing due to inclement weather - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

All libraries in Jackson closing due to inclement weather

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

All libraries in the Jackson area will close early Friday due to the inclement weather.

Libraries in the Jackson Hinds Library System will close at 3:00 p.m. today.

  • Jeffers Library, Bolton MS
  • Brown Library, Byram MS
  • Quisenberry Library, Clinton MS
  • Flagg Library, Edwards MS
  • Raymond Library, Raymond MS
  • Austin Library, Terry MS
  • Majure Library, Utica
  • Jackson
  • Welty Library
  • Alexander Library
  • Morris Library
  • Wright Library
  • Hamer Library
  • Evers Library
  • Boldon/Moore Library

