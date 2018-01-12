All libraries in Jackson closing due to inclement weather

All libraries in the Jackson area will close early Friday due to the inclement weather.

Libraries in the Jackson Hinds Library System will close at 3:00 p.m. today.

Jeffers Library, Bolton MS

Brown Library, Byram MS

Quisenberry Library, Clinton MS

Flagg Library, Edwards MS

Raymond Library, Raymond MS

Austin Library, Terry MS

Majure Library, Utica

Jackson

Welty Library

Alexander Library

Morris Library

Wright Library

Hamer Library

Evers Library

Boldon/Moore Library

