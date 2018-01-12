Burglars target non-profit in west Jackson

A small setback for a non-profit, working to provide job training and life skills to the west Jackson community.

There was a burglary attempt at the Refill Café Thursday night.

Building managers said someone threw a rock through several windows trying to get inside.

Thankfully, there are burglar bars on the inside keeping them out.

Jeff Goode, one of the organizers, tells 3 On Your Side, later this year... they plan to turn this building into a restaurant and grocery store, with affordable healthy food.

The goal is to provide at-risk locals with job skills, so they can move on and become independent, employed citizens.

Goode, one of the managers of the non-profit said, "So we can provide the entire set of quality of life services here to a part of town which is lacking in many of those and I think the beauty of this thing is for the community truly part owns it. I don't think we'll ever see anything like this again because it will be taken care of by the very folks that are part of it."

Refill Café is modeled, partly, after Cafe Reconcile, a similar program in New Orleans.

Because they are a non-profit, the damage caused to their building, cuts into their ability to provide for the community.

To find out more about Refill Cafe or to make a donation, click the link HERE

