Jackson State hosts Texas Southern Saturday in SWAC showdown

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

The Jackson State men’s and women’s basketball teams return to the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center for a three game home stand, which starts on Saturday, Jan. 13 when the Tigers and Lady Tigers host Texas Southern in SWAC action.

Tipoff for Saturday’s games are set for 3:00 p.m. (women) and 5:30 p.m. (men).

The Lady Tigers are currently in a three-way tie for first place in the SWAC standings. Southern, JSU and Grambling are all involved in a log jam for the top spot with each team having a 3-1 league record. The Lady Tigers look to get back on track after dropping a SWAC road game to Southern on Monday night. The loss to Southern was the first for the Lady Tigers during conference play. The Lady Tigers lead the SWAC in scoring offense (73.5 ppg), scoring margin (+9.4), 3-point FG percent defense (.233), rebounding offense (49.8 rpg), rebounding margin (+10.3), assists (13.3 apg), steals (15.2 spg) and turnover margin (+5.77).

The Jackson State Tigers enter Saturday’s game with a 4-0 league record, the first time since the 2010-11 season. The Tigers, who possess one of the best defenses in the nation, allowing 68.5 ppg overall and 61.2 ppg in league play, square off against the high powered offense of the Texas Southern Tigers (73.6 ppg overall and 87.7 ppg SWAC). Texas Southern is also undefeated in SWAC play at 3-0. JSU and TXSO are two of three undefeated teams in the SWAC – with Arkansas-Pine Bluff being the third team. Saturday’s contest features the top two teams in the league.

JSU picked up a tough road win against Southern Monday night. The win did come at a cost for the Tigers, as senior all-SWAC guard Paris Collins went down with a ankle injury. His status for Saturday’s game is uncertain right now. The Tigers are currently on a four game winning streak and are 4-0 when playing at the AAC this season. JSU leads the SWAC in scoring defense (68.5), scoring margin (-6.9), turnover margin (+4.35), assist/turnover ratio (1.0) and offensive rebounding (12.7). Maurice Rivers leads the team in scoring and is ranked 10th in the SWAC in scoring (12.7 ppg). Collins is ranked 15th in the SWAC in scoring (10.8), while Jeremiah Jefferson is 22nd (9.3). Collins is one of the top rebounding guards in the SWAC and is ranked 8th in the category (5.6) and Rivers is 11th (5.3). Collins is 5th in the nation in steals and leads the SWAC (2.9). Jefferson is 6th in 3-pointers made (1.9).

Promotions: $1 concessions for JSU students (with ID).

How to Follow: The game can be seen on the Tiger Sports Network Video Stream, as well as via social media through Facebook (JSTATETIGERS) and Twitter (@JSTATETIGERS). Live audio can be heard in Jackson on 99.1 FM B-Day.

Next Up: The Tigers host Prairie View A&M at the AAC on Monday, Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. (women) and 7:30 p.m. (men).

