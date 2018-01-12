Liquor store owner shot during robbery remains hospitalized

A Ridgeland liquor store owner remains in the hospital after being shot during a robbery Thursday night.

The search continues for the suspects, while the community is reeling from the violence that leave others in the area on guard.

Most of the businesses at the Lake Harbour Drive complex were closed when armed thieves entered the building, jumped the counter and shot the liquor store owner.

Ridgeland police returned the next day to find out from other businesses if there was additional surveillance video.

"It was just kind of an eerie feeling to know that it hit that close to home," said Metro PCS Manager Heather Brito whose store is in the same business complex.

Lake Harbour Liquor store reopened Friday after the violent robbery.

Ridgeland Police say the suspects are two young black men wearing all black.

The bullet of the 68-year-old business owner entered his abdomen and exited.

His 62-year-old wife was beside him during the holdup but was not injured.

Investigators are not releasing their names.

"I had seen him you know out in the parking lot, waved to him checking the mail this and that," said Brito.

Two doors down at Metro PCS, employees describe the couple as sweet and awesome neighbors.

"We're just kind of like a close knit little, we know each other," added Brito."We kind of look out for each other and we were watching it the live events going on that was covered at the time. And it was just eerie".

Workers in the liquor store declined to comment but said the couple has owned the business for 13 years.

Investigators also recovered a single shell casing which will be analyzed to see if it matches any other crimes.

If you have any information please contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.

