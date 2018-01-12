Jackson Municipal Airport Authority releases statement on the passing of Commissioner Dr. Rosie Johnson

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority released a statement Friday on the death of Commissioner Dr. Rosie Johnson. Johnson worked as a Commissioner for JMAA following her 2014 appointment by former Jackson Mayor, Tony Yarber. Dr. Johnson served as Board Chair in 2015 and was elected Board Vice-Chair in 2016.

Pastor James L. Henly, Jr. Board of Commissioners Chair for JMAA said,

"The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Board of Commissioners and staff are saddened to learn of the passing of our esteemed Commissioner, Dr. Rosie L.T.P. Johnson," said JMAA Board of Commissioners Chair Pastor James L. Henly, Jr. "We extend our sincere condolences to her family, colleagues, friends and the airport community. Her enthusiasm for the City of Jackson and inexhaustible commitment to Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International and Hawkins Field Airports is irreplaceable and will be missed greatly."

Dr. Johnson was a graduate of Jackson State University. She worked as a teacher, substitute teacher, assistant principal, principal, interim superintendent, and superintendent.

In 2013, she retired as Superintendent of the Mississippi School for the Blind, a position she held for 15 years.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved