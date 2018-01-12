Meridian man sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Kahari Scott, 24, of Meridian, Mississippi, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate, to serve 64 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Scott was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

On September 23, 2016, Kahari Scott, was traveling west on Old Highway 80 in Meridian, Mississippi. Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris McFarland noticed that Scott was not wearing a seat belt and pulled the vehicle over.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputy McFarland noticed a handgun on the passenger seat.

When asked for his driver’s license and proof of insurance, Scott stated that he did not have them on him and provided a fictitious name.

When Deputy McFarland returned to his vehicle to call dispatch to check for any prior felony convictions, Scott opened the driver door and fled the scene.

Warrants were subsequently issued and Scott was arrested on November 15, 2016.

Scott has a previous conviction in the Circuit Court of Lauderdale County, Mississippi for the felony offense of possession of a stolen firearm.

