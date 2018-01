Councilman Kenneth I. Stokes announced in a press conference today that the parade celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will continue as planned despite concerns of cold weather.

"Rain, sleet or snow, the parade will go," says Stokes.

This year's Grand Marshal will be Dr. William B. Bynum, Jr., President of Jackson State University.

Stokes encourages Bynum to bring a treat for parade goers. "Now if you're gonna ride in the parade, have some candy for these kids. These children like to have candy. I'm telling the president of Jackson State bring your candy, don't run out of candy, because they want to make sure these young people have their bags."

The parade will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Freedom Corner on the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd and Medgar Evers Blvd in Jackson and everyone is welcomed to attend.

