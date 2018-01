Hinds County deputies are on the scene of an accident involving one of their own. Two people, allegedly responsible for the wreck, fled on foot.

It happened on Highway 18 eastbound at the intersection of Greenmont where, Major Pete Luke says, a vehicle pulled out in front of the deputy's squad car. That caused a chain reaction involving a third vehicle.

Luke says the deputy is only slightly injured and AMR took the driver of the third vehicle to a hospital.

The deputy was on his way to provide backup for another deputy when the crash happened.

The two who fled haven't been caught.

