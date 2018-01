Jackson police are investigating the death of a man found in an apartment on the Jackson State University campus. Detectives responded to One University Place on Lynch Street sometime before 9 p.m.

Officers say an unidentified 21-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and died.

Because foul play has not been confirmed, police are treating the discovery as a death investigation.

