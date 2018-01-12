UPDATE: JPD identifies man found dead inside Jackson State apartment

The Jackson Police Department has identified a man found dead inside of a Jackson State University campus apartment.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said 21-year-old Justin Roach was handling a gun when it went off at the One University Place on J. R. Lynch Street Friday night.

Holmes says additional information and evidence suggests that the shooting was an accident and they will be continue to investigate this as such.

Dr. William B. Bynum Jr. and the Jackson State University family extend their heartfelt sympathy to the family of Justin Roach. Justin was a sophomore Industrial Engineering major and very active in student life on the JSU campus.

Counseling will be made available to students, faculty and staff through the Latasha Norman Center for Counseling, if needed. To contact the center, call 601-979-0374 between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

