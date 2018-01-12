UPDATE: JPD identifies man found dead inside Jackson State apartment

H&M apologized Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan. That was not enough for these activist.More >>
H&M apologized Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan. That was not enough for these activist.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.More >>
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.More >>
Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.More >>
Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.More >>