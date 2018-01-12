Madison Central beats Northwest Rankin in rivalry hoops

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A rivalry renewed Friday night in The Jungle. Madison Central led Northwest Rankin by 7 after 1, going on to win 60-56.
The Jaguars are 1-0 in 6A Region 3 and 7-7 overall. The Cougars fall to 1-1 in district play, 12-6 overall.
Rivalry hoops tonight. Madison Central set to tip with Northwest Rankin pic.twitter.com/VzE9wfBlFh— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) January 13, 2018
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.