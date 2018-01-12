Madison Central beats Northwest Rankin in rivalry hoops

A rivalry renewed Friday night in The Jungle. Madison Central led Northwest Rankin by 7 after 1, going on to win 60-56.

The Jaguars are 1-0 in 6A Region 3 and 7-7 overall. The Cougars fall to 1-1 in district play, 12-6 overall.

Rivalry hoops tonight. Madison Central set to tip with Northwest Rankin pic.twitter.com/VzE9wfBlFh — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) January 13, 2018

