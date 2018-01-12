Brandon and Pearl split hoops doubleheader - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brandon and Pearl split hoops doubleheader

Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
BRANDON, MS

Brandon hosted Pearl Friday night in a rivalry doubleheader. 

The Lady Pirates would take the win 46-45.

Bulldogs would win the late game, 65-49.

