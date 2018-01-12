Jackson residents and business owners bracing for a second round of frigid weather

We are coming to the end of day nine of Jackson's water crisis with things slowly improving. The precautionary boil-water alert issued last week has been lifted for most of the city.

Nearly all the broken water mains are fixed, but another cold snap could create more problems. Those who live and work in Jackson are bracing for a second round of frigid weather and they are not happy about it.

“No water main breaks, no nothing. We need to just get cold outside that is all we need,” said one Jackson resident.

Since last week, public works crews and contractors have worked 12-hour shifts to repair old, underground pipes that cracked due to the cold snap. This also forced the city to issue a boil water advisory for all homes and businesses in Jackson. Sal & Mookies as well as Barrelhouse restaurants temporarily closed for days.

“It hurt the business, but it also hurt the employees because they make a living off of waiting tables,” said manager Brandy Fields.

“It has been a hard thing to deal with, something that was so abrupt and unexpected and now this weekend is coming. Is there going to be a round two,” said Jackson business owner Andrew Kehoe.

Just in case the bitter cold causes water woes this weekend, Many business and homeowners in Jackson say they are stocking up on bottled water, ice, canned drinks and praying for the best.

“You can't predict Mother Nature. Mother Nature is her own woman," added Kehoe. "When it comes to pipes in Jackson, it is just something that Jackson has done a great job of fixing since the problem came up, but maybe it's one thing that needs to be looked into a little more.”

