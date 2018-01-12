South Pike beats Florence in clash of Eagles

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
We had a clash of Eagles off Highway 49. South Pike went on the road and beat Florence 72-66 on Friday.
The Eagles in green (South Pike) start 2-0 in 4A Region 6.
Okay, this is officially the nicest concession stand in the state of Mississippi. These ladies at the Florence Basketball game are too kind. They just gave me a FREE water bottle. ?? pic.twitter.com/g7n6LPFBOb— Nick Ducote (@NickDucoteWLBT) January 13, 2018
