South Pike beats Florence in clash of Eagles

We had a clash of Eagles off Highway 49. South Pike went on the road and beat Florence 72-66 on Friday.

The Eagles in green (South Pike) start 2-0 in 4A Region 6.

Okay, this is officially the nicest concession stand in the state of Mississippi. These ladies at the Florence Basketball game are too kind. They just gave me a FREE water bottle. ?? pic.twitter.com/g7n6LPFBOb — Nick Ducote (@NickDucoteWLBT) January 13, 2018