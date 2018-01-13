JPD wants you to know how to protect yourself from auto burglaries

Car burglary and theft are two very common crimes happening in the Capital City.

"When a vehicle is burglarized, similar to a residential burglary, belongings of the owner are taken ranging from spare change to expensive jewelry," says Sgt. Roderick Holmes of the Jackson Police Department. "Many of the vehicle burglaries result in a number of firearms being taken, which have the potential of being used in future crimes."

In an effort to help prevent Jacksonians from becoming victims of car burglary and theft, Holmes wants you to follow these tips:

Always lock the doors and activate the security system, if equipped, when leaving your car. If you are able to access your vehicle via key code or other means, do not leave an actual key or key fob inside the car. This may result in your vehicle being taken.

Do not leave any firearms or valuable items inside your car. If you must, do not leave them in plain view and make every effort to hide those items or secure them so they are not taken, if burglarized.

Never leave your car unattended, unlocked and running for any reasons, even if you are only absent for moment. It only takes a few seconds to burglarize or steal a vehicle.

Always keep a record of serial numbers for your firearms and other applicable valuables, along with vehicle registration information to provide to police, should you become a victim of an auto burglary or theft.

JPD wants you to remember that car burglaries and theft can occur in the daytime or night. It only takes a short time for an opportunity for a thief to strike.

Using these tips will help you eliminate the opportunity for thieves to break into your vehicle and becoming a target.

