UPDATE: Accused Starkville Walmart shooter held without bond

A judge has ordered that capital murder suspect Tommy Chisholm be held without bond.

41-year-old William Thomas Chisholm was charged with capital murder following a shooting at the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 12 in Starkville that killed 42-year-old Shauna Witt.

Officials says Witt worked as an optometrist, whose practice is located inside the store.

The two were believed to have been in a dating relationship. Starkville Police responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, after reports that someone opened fire inside the store.

When officers arrived, they found Witt suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Oktibbeha County Hospital where she died.

Currently investigators are labeling this as an isolated domestic incident. They say the scene is secure and no further threat exists.

Chisholm was involved in a standoff situation in Madison County in 2012 when he held off sheriff's deputies for nearly four hours.

READ MORE: Madison County standoff ends peacefully

Police say Chisholm is from Kosciusko . He was out on a felony bond for an incident related to the victim.

Dr. Tonyatta Hairston, President of the Mississippi Optometric Association released a statement saying:

It is with great sorrow that the Mississippi Optometric Association (MOA) extends our sincere condolences to the family of our beloved colleague Dr. Shauna Witt. Dr. Witt was an active member of the MOA since graduating from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN in 2001. She served her patients for over 17 years with kindness, concern, and compassion. She will be mourned for her beautiful spirit, kind heart, and loving personality. Dr. Witt will be truly be missed.

Chisholm's next court date is set for January 17.

We will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved